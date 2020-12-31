Mullen Technologies receives letter of intent for purchase order of 1,500 MX-05 EVs

Mullen Technologies Inc., an emerging EV manufacturer, has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Unlimited Electrical Contractors Corp (UEC) to enter definitive agreements for the purchase of up to 10,000 MX-05 electric vehicles. (Earlier post.) UEC is an electrical contractor based in Pompano Beach, Florida, specializing in commercial and residential projects in South Florida.





UEC’s mission is to be the first electrical contractor with an all-electric service fleet; the company intends on executing a definitive agreement with Mullen for the purchase of 1,500 MX-05 electric vehicles for its Florida operations. This will be followed by up to an additional 8,500 by 2025 for its US West Coast expansion.

The initial purchase order is estimated at $75 million. The vehicles are based on a modified variant of the MX-05, an electric crossover SUV based on a skateboard EV platform and a unibody frame that comes in a single or dual electric motor configuration.





The five passenger MX-05 electric SUV features a range of 325 miles with a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.2 seconds.