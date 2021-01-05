Magna, Fisker collaboration expands to include development of ADAS for Ocean EV; FI-Pilot

Magna is collaborating with Fisker to develop an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)—FI-Pilot—which will be applied to the Fisker Ocean SUV that is expected to launch in late 2022. This new business win demonstrates Magna’s ability to bring scale and efficiency to the mobility landscape and represents an important expansion of the EV platform sharing, vehicle engineering and manufacturing cooperation the two companies announced last October. (Earlier post.)





The partnership will result in the creation of an advanced and scalable domain controller architecture that will support a range of technologies and customer convenience features for the Ocean. These include:

Multi-function autonomous systems supporting Fisker-unique feature sets;

Over-the-air updates (OTA) powered by the Fisker AI cloud and able to deliver incremental new advanced product features through the lifecycle of the vehicle;

Advanced industry-leading sensor set, including digital imaging radar and high-resolution cameras supporting driver assistance features capable of higher levels of autonomy; and

Cybersecurity compliant and tailored to the Fisker ownership experience.

Magna and Fisker will work together to develop industry-unique ADAS features and a suite of software packages powered by a scalable domain controller architecture.

In addition to leveraging cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the ADAS package includes a first-to-market digital imaging radar technology. Co-developed with Austin, Texas-based technology startup Uhnder, ICON RADAR is the first digital imaging single-chip radar solution for the automotive marketplace.

Fisker and Magna recently completed the definitive platform agreement and initial manufacturing agreement, just two months on from the original framework agreements. The Fisker Ocean will initially be manufactured exclusively by Magna in Europe.

The Fisker Ocean SUV will use a modified version of a Magna-developed EV platform to power Fisker’s FM29 platform.