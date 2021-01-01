ARPA-E Battery/Storage Exposition 14 Jan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E) is hosting a pitch event, ARPA-E’s Battery/Storage Exposition, on 14 January 2021, from 1:00-3:00 pm EST. This event will feature pitches from a select group of ARPA-E teams developing energy storage technologies. The purpose of the event is to connect these teams with potential investors and partners.





ARPA-E has run and is running a number of programs directly related to energy storage. These include:

AMPED (Advanced Management and Protection of Energy Storage Devices). The projects in the AMPED Program seek to develop advanced sensing, control, and power management technologies that redefine the way we think about battery management.

BEEST (Batteries for Electrical Energy Storage in Transportation). The projects in BEEST sought to develop a variety of rechargeable battery technologies that would enable EV/PHEVs to meet or beat the price and performance of gasoline-powered cars, and enable mass production of electric vehicles that people will be excited to drive. Launched in 2010, BEEST is currently an alumnus project.

CHARGES (Cycling Hardware to Analyze and Ready Grid-Scale Electricity Storage). The CHARGES program establishes two sites where ARPA-E-funded battery technologies will be tested under conditions designed to represent not just today’s applications, but also the demands of tomorrow’s electric power system.

DAYS (Duration Addition to electricitY Storage). The projects that comprise ARPA-E’s DAYS (Duration Addition to electricitY Storage) program will develop energy storage systems that provide power to the electric grid for durations of 10 to approximately 100 hours, opening significant new opportunities to increase grid resilience and performance. Whereas most new energy storage systems today deliver power over limited durations, for example to alleviate transmission congestion, stabilize voltage and frequency levels, or provide intra-day shifts of energy, the extended discharge times of DAYS projects will enable a new set of applications.

GRIDS (Grid-Scale Rampable Intermittent Dispatchable Storage). The projects that comprise ARPA-E’s GRIDS program are developing storage technologies that can store renewable energy for use at any location on the grid at an investment cost less than $100 per kilowatt hour. Flexible, large-scale storage would create a stronger and more robust electric grid by enabling renewables to contribute to reliable power generation.

Open funding solicitations. ARPA-E has issued a number of open funding opportunity designed to catalyze transformational breakthroughs across the entire spectrum of energy technologies.

ARPA-E Workshops are open to the public by invitation.