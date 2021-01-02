China team develops highly active catalyst for hydrogen production from methanol-water

Methanol–water reforming could prove to be a promising solution for hydrogen production/transportation in stationary and mobile hydrogen applications. However, developing inexpensive catalysts with sufficiently high activity, selectivity, and stability remains challenging.

A team from Peking University and colleagues have now developed a nickel-supported over face-centered cubic (fcc) phase α-MoC catalyst which exhibits extraordinary hydrogen production activity in the aqueous-phase methanol reforming reaction.

Under optimized conditions, Ni/α-MoC exhibits a hydrogen production rate of 2%—about 6 times higher than that of conventional noble metal 2% Pt/Al 2 O 3 catalyst.

In a paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the team reported that Ni is atomically dispersed over α-MoC via carbon bridge bonds, forming a Ni 1 –C x motif on the carbide surface. Such Ni 1 –C x motifs can effectively stabilize the isolated Ni 1 sites over the α-MoC substrate, rendering maximized active site density and high structural stability.

In addition, the synergy between Ni 1 –C x motif and α-MoC produces an active interfacial structure for water dissociation, methanol activation, and successive reforming processes with compatible activity.

