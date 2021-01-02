Researchers achieve 6.7 wt% reversible storage of H2 at ambient temperature with non-confined ultrafine magnesium hydrides

Using light metal hydrides as hydrogen carriers offers potential for safe and compact storage of hydrogen. Magnesium hydride (MgH 2 ) has attracted significant attention due to its 7.6 wt% hydrogen content and the natural abundance of Mg. However, bulk MgH 2 is stable (ΔH f ∼ 76 kJ mol−1) and releases hydrogen only at impractically high temperatures (>300 °C).

Now, a team led by researchers from Zhejiang University in China has achieved ambient-temperature reversibility of hydrogen storage for MgH 2 by fabricating non-confined ultrafine nanoparticles. A paper on the work is published in the RSC journal Energy & Environmental Science.

The researchers measured a reversible hydrogen storage capacity of 6.7 wt% at 30 °C—never been achieved befor—via thermodynamic destabilization and decreased kinetic barriers. The bare nanoparticles exhibited a stable and rapid hydrogen cycling behavior in 50 cycles at 150 °C, a remarkable improvement compared with bulk MgH 2 .

In this work, we realized a significant breakthrough in ambient-temperature reversible hydrogen storage with non-confined ultrafine MgH 2 . Instead of ball milling, we developed a novel strategy to synthesize nanoscale MgH 2 in an organic solvent with the assistance of ultrasound taking advantage of the thermodynamically favored reaction between MgCl 2 and LiH. MgCl 2 and LiCl are highly soluble in tetrahydrofuran (THF), whereas the hydrides LiH and MgH 2 are insoluble. The metathesis between MgCl 2 and LiH became a liquid-solid process in THF as reaction medium, which provided immediate protection for the newly formed MgH 2 . Separation of LiCl from MgH 2 was saved. In contrast to previous studies, no scaffold or support was needed during and after the synthesis. Ultrafine MgH 2 nanoparticles predominantly of around 4-5 nm in sizes were successfully obtained, which enables reversible storage of hydrogen up to 6.7 wt% under ambient conditions. —Zhang et al.

