Researchers achieve 6.7 wt% reversible storage of H2 at ambient temperature with non-confined ultrafine magnesium hydrides
02 January 2021
Using light metal hydrides as hydrogen carriers offers potential for safe and compact storage of hydrogen. Magnesium hydride (MgH2) has attracted significant attention due to its 7.6 wt% hydrogen content and the natural abundance of Mg. However, bulk MgH2 is stable (ΔHf ∼ 76 kJ mol−1) and releases hydrogen only at impractically high temperatures (>300 °C).
Now, a team led by researchers from Zhejiang University in China has achieved ambient-temperature reversibility of hydrogen storage for MgH2 by fabricating non-confined ultrafine nanoparticles. A paper on the work is published in the RSC journal Energy & Environmental Science.
The researchers measured a reversible hydrogen storage capacity of 6.7 wt% at 30 °C—never been achieved befor—via thermodynamic destabilization and decreased kinetic barriers. The bare nanoparticles exhibited a stable and rapid hydrogen cycling behavior in 50 cycles at 150 °C, a remarkable improvement compared with bulk MgH2.
In this work, we realized a significant breakthrough in ambient-temperature reversible hydrogen storage with non-confined ultrafine MgH2. Instead of ball milling, we developed a novel strategy to synthesize nanoscale MgH2 in an organic solvent with the assistance of ultrasound taking advantage of the thermodynamically favored reaction between MgCl2 and LiH.
MgCl2 and LiCl are highly soluble in tetrahydrofuran (THF), whereas the hydrides LiH and MgH2 are insoluble. The metathesis between MgCl2 and LiH became a liquid-solid process in THF as reaction medium, which provided immediate protection for the newly formed MgH2. Separation of LiCl from MgH2 was saved. In contrast to previous studies, no scaffold or support was needed during and after the synthesis.
Ultrafine MgH2 nanoparticles predominantly of around 4-5 nm in sizes were successfully obtained, which enables reversible storage of hydrogen up to 6.7 wt% under ambient conditions.—Zhang et al.
