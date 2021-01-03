Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Researchers achieve 6.7 wt% reversible storage of H2 at ambient temperature with non-confined ultrafine magnesium hydrides
Airbus exploring hydrogen fuel cell propellor “pods” for aircraft propulsion

Tesla produced and delivered half a million EVs in 2020

03 January 2021

In 2020, Tesla produced and delivered half a million vehicles (509,737 and 499,550, respectively), in line with it most recent guidance. In addition, Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

Tesla

Tesla will announced net income and cash flow results along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces Q4 earnings.

Tesla only counts a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

