FCA to build new hybrid and electric Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo cars at Tychy in Poland

The FCA Group will invest more than $200 million in its plant in Tychy, Poland, where new hybrid and electric Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models will be built. The investment will involve the expansion and modernization of the FCA Poland plant and will last several years.

The goal is to start serial production of the first of three new passenger car models for the group’s brands in the second half of 2022. The announced Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo cars will be manufactured using the most advanced drive systems, including all-electric drive.

The announcement of FCA’s investment in the Tychy factory was sealed with a symbolic handover of the decision to grant public aid to the FCA Group by the Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). The granted support concerns the creation of favorable conditions for the implementation of the planned investment by providing FCA with the possibility of taking advantage of tax reliefs in the field of corporate income tax (CIT).

The FCA Poland plant (Tychy) is one of the largest FCA production plants. It covers an area of 2.4 million m², of which 0.5 million m² is allocated to production halls and service buildings. Approximately 2,500 people currently work in the plant; on its premises there are 42 companies providing services to the factory. A new car comes off its assembly lines approximately every minute.

In 2019, the FCA plant in Tychy produced a total of 263,176 Fiat, Abarth and Lancia cars, including: 179,689 Fiat 500, 21,015 Abarth 595 and 62,472 Lancia Ypsilon.