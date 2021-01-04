Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Xpeng delivered 27k EVs in 2020; 5,700 in December

04 January 2021

Xpeng Inc, a Chinese smart electric vehicle company, announced its vehicle delivery results for December 2020, the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2020.

Xpeng achieved a record monthly delivery of 5,700 Smart EVs in December 2020, consisting of a record high 3,691 P7s, the company’s sports smart sedan, and 2,009 G3s, its smart compact SUV. The company’s December deliveries represent a 326% increase year-over-year and a 35% increase from November.

The Company delivered a total of 12,964 Smart EVs in the fourth quarter of 2020, a record quarterly delivery representing a 303% increase year-over-year and 51% increase from the third quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter 2020, 8,527 P7s were delivered.

Total deliveries for the year ended December 31, 2020, reached 27,041 units, representing a 112% increase year-over-year. Cumulative P7 deliveries for the year reached 15,062 with mass delivery beginning at the end of June. A total of 11,979 G3s were delivered in 2020.

The company attributes the record December and the fourth quarter delivery results to its increasing brand awareness, expanded sales, marketing and supercharging service initiatives across China.

Posted on 04 January 2021 in China, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales

