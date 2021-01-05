ArcelorMittal Dofasco invests to add capability to produce Alusi-coated Usibor Press Hardenable Steel (PHS)

ArcelorMittal Dofasco announced a coating addition of its Nº 5 Hot-Dipped Galvanizing Line in Hamilton (Ontaria, Canada) to Aluminum Silicon (Alusi) for the production of ArcelorMittal’s patented Usibor Press Hardenable Steel for automotive structural and safety components.

Alusi is a steel covered on both sides by an aluminum (90%) and silicon (10%) coating. Alusi is equivalent to EN10346 (ASTM A463/A463M, aluminum-silicon alloy coating Type 1).

It features heat resistance up to 800 ˚C and excellent resistance to corrosion and chemical attacks by substances with pH values ranging from 4.5 to 8.5. Pre-Alusi-coated-Usibor automotive applications include heat shields, tanks, oil filters, exhaust systems, and gaskets.

Usibor (and Ductibor) are hot-formed grades of steel which are intended for use in automotive structural and safety components. Due to their high strength, Usibor steels are particularly suitable for anti-intrusion parts for which an ultimate load before collapse is required.

With the investment, ArcelorMittal Dofasco will become the only Canadian producer of Alusi-coated Usibor. This investment complements additional strategic North America developments announced previously, including a new Electric Arc Furnace at AM/NS Calvert in the US and a new hot strip mill in Mexico.

The addition of Alusi Coated Usibor capacity at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, in addition to our existing line at AM/NS Calvert, provides our valued Automotive customers with improved regional access to advanced high strength steel that is key to meeting the demands of new vehicles for lightweight, yet stronger structural and safety components. This investment further secures ArcelorMittal’s leadership in the North American automotive market. —Brad Davey, CEO, ArcelorMittal North America

The total project cost is CAD $24 million (US$19 million) and the first Alusi-coated Usibor product is expected to come off the line in H2 2022. Nº 5 Line is planned to produce up to 160,000-tons of Alusi-coated press hardenable steel.

ArcelorMittal Dofasco is Canada’s largest flat rolled steel producer and Hamilton’s largest private sector employer with approximately 5,000 employees. The company ships 4.5 million net tons of high-quality flat carbon steel annually to customers in the automotive, construction, industrial and consumer packaging, tubular, and distribution markets.