Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Neste acquires minority stake in Alterra Energy; partnering to commercialize Alterra’s waste plastic liquefaction technology in Europe
Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA approved by shareholders; FCA and Groupe PSA expect to complete combination on 16 January

DOE: median driving range of EVs tops 250 miles for MY2020

05 January 2021

Since 2011, significant improvements in battery technologies and overall EV efficiency have led to an expanding number of EV models and increased driving ranges. The median EPA estimated range for all EV models offered in the 2020 model year exceeded 250 miles, according to figures from the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The 2020 model year also marked the first year that an EV achieved an EPA-estimated maximum range of more than 400 miles.

Fotw1167

Source: US Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fuel Economy website.

Posted on 05 January 2021 in Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)