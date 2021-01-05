DOE: median driving range of EVs tops 250 miles for MY2020

Since 2011, significant improvements in battery technologies and overall EV efficiency have led to an expanding number of EV models and increased driving ranges. The median EPA estimated range for all EV models offered in the 2020 model year exceeded 250 miles, according to figures from the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The 2020 model year also marked the first year that an EV achieved an EPA-estimated maximum range of more than 400 miles.





Source: US Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fuel Economy website.