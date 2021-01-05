Heritage Environmental Services and battery-maker Romeo Power looking for fleet electrification partners

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 January 2021

Heritage Environmental Services, a provider of environmental and recycling services, and battery-maker Romeo Power launched a program to select fleet electrification partners to execute on HES’ fleet electrification strategy. HES and Romeo Power intend to select commercial Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) value chain participants such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), integrators and ePowertrain providers, to participate in the program.

The goal is to enter into long-term production partnerships with program participants that deliver the best solution for Heritage’s requirements. All participants will be required to utilize Romeo Power’s energy technology and battery management system in their vehicle offerings.

HES and its affiliates intend to purchase 500 BEVs for fleet implementation between 2022 and 2025, with the ultimate goal of electrifying up to 2,000 trucks over time. The program will commence with the selection of partners in Q1 2021 with the expectation that HES will begin to take vehicle deliveries during 2022.

In addition, US Ecology Inc., a provider of environmental services, also agreed to participate as an observer to the Heritage – Romeo Power fleet electrification program. The program’s key performance metrics will be shared with US Ecology as it considers electrification solutions for its fleet of 1,100 trucks.

Romeo

Romeo Power was founded in 2016 by former leaders from Tesla, SpaceX, Amazon, Apple, and Samsung; BorgWarner is a strategic investor and JV partner. The company has a 7 GWh-capable manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California. Romeo Power’s core product offering is focused on the battery electric vehicle medium-duty, short-haul and heavy-duty, long-haul trucking markets.

