Workhorse receives purchase order from Pride Group Enterprises for 6,320 C-Series electric delivery vehicles

06 January 2021

Workhorse Group has received a purchase order for 6,320 C-Series all-electric delivery vehicles from Pride Group Enterprises, a company with businesses in transportation equipment retail, wholesale, rental, leasing and logistics. The order is split between Workhorse’s C-1000 and C-650 models and is subject to various production and delivery conditions.

C-1000-web-cover

Inventory financing is being provided by Hitachi Capital America (HCA) as part of Workhorse’s previously announced strategic partnership with HCA. Initial delivery of the vehicles may begin by July 2021 and will run through 2026. The delivered vehicles will be distributed through Pride dealerships for fleet use.

In November 2020, Workhorse received a purchase order for 500 of its all-electric C-1000 delivery vehicles from Pritchard Companies. Inventory financing for that deal is also being provided by Hitachi Capital America.

Workhorse C-Series vehicles are powered by a modular battery pack system, which provides between 35 kWh when equipped with two battery packs and 70 kWh in its standard four pack configuration.

Vehicle C1000 C650
Motor Dual Axial Flux Interior Permanent Magnet Motors
Interior Volume 1,000 cu.ft. 650 cu.ft.
Wheelbase 190" 158"
Overall Length 324" 247"
Front Track 86"
Rear Track 86"
Body Width 86"
Body Height 122"
Ground Clearance 7.25"
GAWR Front 5,000 Lbs.
GAWR Rear 7,500 Lbs.
Battery (4 Modules) 70 kWh
Range 100 Miles
Top Speed 75 MPH (Limited)
Brake System ABS

The C-Series Vehicles feature a 100% composite monocoque body, eliminating 4,000 lbs. of chassis and body weight compared to a conventional, internal combustion vehicle while carrying the same cargo volume and payload.

