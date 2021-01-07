Hitachi Automotive Systems, Keihin, Showa, and Nissin Kogyo begin operations as Hitachi Astemo; CASE-driven mobility solutions

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
07 January 2021

On 1 January 2021, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Keihin Corporation, Showa Corporation and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. concluded management integration to form Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., a provider of mobility solutions to the automotive industry. The name “Astemo” is derived from the words “Advanced Sustainable Technologies for Mobility” and describes the mission of the integrated company to “provide a safe, sustainable and comfortable mobility life through technologies that contribute to an advanced and sustainable society”.

Driven by technological megatrend of CASE—Connected, Autonomous, Sharing and Electrification—the automotive industry is undergoing profound change requiring companies to have the scale and resources to create the technologies and solutions required for mobility demands.

As a global mega-supplier, Hitachi Astemo will create advanced mobility solutions in its core businesses of powertrain systems, chassis systems and advanced driver assistance systems for both automobiles and motorcycles.

Leveraging its expanded scale and the advanced technologies of the four integrating companies, Hitachi Astemo will drive innovation in CASE, an area expected to grow rapidly. Further, Hitachi Astemo will optimize its engineering resources to accelerate development of next-generation technologies and integrate advanced software across components, establishing itself as a global leader in mobility solutions.

Hitachi Astemo is a global company, employing approximately 90,000 people with offices and plants in 27 countries covering Japan, China, India, North America, South America and Europe.

