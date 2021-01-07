GM delivered 2.9M vehicles in China in 2020 for third straight annual drop; NEV sales up 4x from 2019

General Motors and its joint ventures delivered 2.9 million vehicles in China in 2020. Sales were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter and started to recover in the second quarter. Deliveries posted a strong rebound in the second half, led by SUVs, MPVs and luxury vehicles, with fourth quarter sales increasing 14.1% from a year earlier.

The 2.9 million vehicles in 2020 followed on 3.09 million vehicles in 2019, 3.65 million vehicles in 2018, and 4.04 million in 2017, for a three-year decrease of 28%.

We expect China’s vehicle market to continue growing in the long term and have a positive outlook on 2021. —Julian Blissett, GM executive vice president and president of GM China

GM accelerated its NEV development and made solid progress on its drive to a zero-emissions future. Its NEV sales in 2020 grew four-fold from a year earlier. In the next five years, more than 40% of GM’s new launches in China will be NEVs, supported by the introduction of the company’s Ultium platform.