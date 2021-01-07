KBA: Alternative drives accounted for around 25% of new vehicle sales in Germany in 2020; 13.5% with electric drive

In 2020, e-mobility became more popular in Germany, despite a 20% decline in registration numbers in the year of the COVID 19 pandemic. Alternative drives (battery-electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell, gas, and hydrogen) took up around a quarter of all new light-duty vehicle registrations in Germany in 2020, according to figures from the KBA (Federal Motor Transport Authority).

The number of newly registered passenger cars powered solely by electricity grew significantly—+206% compared to 2019.

E-mobility has arrived in the middle of mobile society. Positive user experiences, reliable technologies and a growing range of products make it easier to switch to e-mobility. With a sustained approval trend for vehicles with electric drives of around 22 percent as in the last quarter of 2020, the target of 7 to 10 million registered electric vehicles in Germany by the year 2030 can be achieved. —Richard Damm, KBA President

13.5% of all newly registered cars in Germany have an electric drive (battery-electric, plug-in, fuel cell). The federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Berlin and Baden-Württemberg have particularly high shares at more than 16%.

Small cars with battery-electric drive represented the strongest segment for new registrations in 2020 with 29.9%. The SUV segment with battery-electric drive accounted for just under a fifth (19.9%) of the new registrations volume. The compact class achieved a similarly high share of this type of drive with 19.6%.

A total of 394,940 new vehicles with electric drive were registered in 2020. VW held a 17.4% share of that, the highest proportion (+608.6% compared to last year), followed by Mercedes (14.9% / +499.8%) and Audi (9.0% / + 607.9%). Of the total of 194,163 battery-electric cars, the largest share of new registrations, at 23.8%, was also attributable to the VW brand, followed by Renault (16.2% / + 233.8%) and Tesla (8.6% / + 55.9%) ).

In the case of battery-electric cars, private new registrations made up almost half of all new registrations at 48.8%. In the case of alternative drives, the ratio was around two-thirds commercial (63.5%) to one-third (36.4%) private owners. Overall, around 63% of all new car registrations, including gasoline and diesel, were registered for commercial owners in 2020.

In the portfolio of electrically powered cars, VW achieved the largest share with 16.0%, ahead of BMW (12.3%) and Mercedes (12.1%). When it comes to purely electric cars, VW is ahead of Renault (18.1%), Smart (11.6%) and Tesla (11.1%) with a share of 20.2%.