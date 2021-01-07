KBA: Alternative drives accounted for around 25% of new vehicle sales in Germany in 2020; 13.5% with electric drive
07 January 2021
In 2020, e-mobility became more popular in Germany, despite a 20% decline in registration numbers in the year of the COVID 19 pandemic. Alternative drives (battery-electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell, gas, and hydrogen) took up around a quarter of all new light-duty vehicle registrations in Germany in 2020, according to figures from the KBA (Federal Motor Transport Authority).
The number of newly registered passenger cars powered solely by electricity grew significantly—+206% compared to 2019.
E-mobility has arrived in the middle of mobile society. Positive user experiences, reliable technologies and a growing range of products make it easier to switch to e-mobility. With a sustained approval trend for vehicles with electric drives of around 22 percent as in the last quarter of 2020, the target of 7 to 10 million registered electric vehicles in Germany by the year 2030 can be achieved.—Richard Damm, KBA President
13.5% of all newly registered cars in Germany have an electric drive (battery-electric, plug-in, fuel cell). The federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Berlin and Baden-Württemberg have particularly high shares at more than 16%.
Small cars with battery-electric drive represented the strongest segment for new registrations in 2020 with 29.9%. The SUV segment with battery-electric drive accounted for just under a fifth (19.9%) of the new registrations volume. The compact class achieved a similarly high share of this type of drive with 19.6%.
A total of 394,940 new vehicles with electric drive were registered in 2020. VW held a 17.4% share of that, the highest proportion (+608.6% compared to last year), followed by Mercedes (14.9% / +499.8%) and Audi (9.0% / + 607.9%). Of the total of 194,163 battery-electric cars, the largest share of new registrations, at 23.8%, was also attributable to the VW brand, followed by Renault (16.2% / + 233.8%) and Tesla (8.6% / + 55.9%) ).
In the case of battery-electric cars, private new registrations made up almost half of all new registrations at 48.8%. In the case of alternative drives, the ratio was around two-thirds commercial (63.5%) to one-third (36.4%) private owners. Overall, around 63% of all new car registrations, including gasoline and diesel, were registered for commercial owners in 2020.
In the portfolio of electrically powered cars, VW achieved the largest share with 16.0%, ahead of BMW (12.3%) and Mercedes (12.1%). When it comes to purely electric cars, VW is ahead of Renault (18.1%), Smart (11.6%) and Tesla (11.1%) with a share of 20.2%.
22% plugins already? A lot of EV fans think 2021 will be a big year with the production expected of 15-20 new models in US and EU but some of those will be delayed and FCS are usually months after the start of production followed by production ramps that also take months. The bottom line is that 2022 is shaping up to be a much bigger year in terms of deliveries.
The EU could see ~50% market share by 2024 with the US only 2-3 years behind.
Posted by: Gasbag | 07 January 2021 at 08:17 AM