Renewable diesel producer AltAir settles with ARB over LCFS violations

The California Air Resources Board announced a settlement with AltAir-Paramount, LLC addressing reporting violations under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). The settlement is valued at $132,500.

AltAir produces renewable diesel and renewable jet fuel from tallow at its facility in Paramount, CA.

CARB staff determined that Altair made unauthorized changes to quarterly and annual reports, reclassifying certain fuel volumes and adding previously unreported gasoline sales. Due to the late reporting of the deficit imbalance AltAir was in violation of 95485 and subject to penalties of 95494(c).

AltAir admits the violations, cooperated with CARB’s investigation and is now in full compliance with the LCFS regulation.

AltAir paid a penalty amounting to $132,500, calculated in keeping with CARB’s enforcement policy. Of that total, $66,500 goes into California’s Air Pollution Control Fund. The additional $66,000 will fund a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) developed by Tree Fresno to evaluate the effectiveness of using vegetative barriers to reduce near-road pollution exposure.