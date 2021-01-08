Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Roskill: Europe will still need to import more than 50% of Li-ion cathode materials from Asia by 2025
EV battery test simulation technique helps OEM overcome fast-charge challenge

Renewable diesel producer AltAir settles with ARB over LCFS violations

08 January 2021

The California Air Resources Board announced a settlement with AltAir-Paramount, LLC addressing reporting violations under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). The settlement is valued at $132,500.

AltAir produces renewable diesel and renewable jet fuel from tallow at its facility in Paramount, CA.

CARB staff determined that Altair made unauthorized changes to quarterly and annual reports, reclassifying certain fuel volumes and adding previously unreported gasoline sales. Due to the late reporting of the deficit imbalance AltAir was in violation of 95485 and subject to penalties of 95494(c).

AltAir admits the violations, cooperated with CARB’s investigation and is now in full compliance with the LCFS regulation.

AltAir paid a penalty amounting to $132,500, calculated in keeping with CARB’s enforcement policy. Of that total, $66,500 goes into California’s Air Pollution Control Fund. The additional $66,000 will fund a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) developed by Tree Fresno to evaluate the effectiveness of using vegetative barriers to reduce near-road pollution exposure.

Posted on 08 January 2021 in LCFS, Market Background, Regulations | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)