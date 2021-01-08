Toyota Australia and BHP piloting converted electric LandCruiser

Toyota Australia has partnered with BHP to trial a battery electric (BEV) LandCruiser 70 Series at a WA mine site. The small-scale trial involves a LandCruiser 70 Series single-cab ute that has been converted to a battery-electric vehicle by Toyota Australia’s Product Planning and Development division in Port Melbourne.





The converted vehicle—equipped for underground mine use—will operate under full battery power and will not require any fuel to run.

The trial will take place at a BHP Nickel West mine in Western Australia.

Toyota Australia’s President and CEO Matthew Callachor said the trial is another step Toyota is taking as part of its bigger picture of a zero emissions future.

This partnership is another step in our ongoing studies into how we can reduce the emissions intensity of our light-vehicle fleet. Reducing our reliance on diesel at our operations will help achieve our medium-term target of reducing operational emissions by 30% by 2030. —Edgar Basto, President, Minerals Australia, BHP

More information will be provided in the coming months.