Researchers demonstrate efficient electrochemical reduction of CO2 to C2+ alcohols

Researchers in China led by a team from Fudan University have demonstrated the electrochemical reduction of CO 2 toward C 2+ alcohols with a faradaic efficiency of ~70% using copper (Cu) catalysts with stepped sites. In a paper published in the journal Joule, they suggest that the results show great potential for the electrocatalytic conversion of CO 2 into value-added chemicals.

Electrochemical reduction of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a promising approach to solve both renewable energy storage and carbon-neutral energy cycle. In order to improve the economic feasibility in applications, electrocatalytic CO 2 reduction with high activity, selectivity, and stability toward multi-carbon products should be realized. When considering highly selective electrocatalysts for CO 2 electroreduction, Cu catalysts have shown their potentials of producing multiple C 2+ products in catalytic systems, while the selectivity among different C 2+ products has yet to be optimized. Here, we demonstrated a rational strategy to synthesize the Cu catalyst under a CO-rich environment to induce the growth of defect-rich sites that are best for the adsorption of CO. During the electrochemical CO 2 reduction process, these defect-rich sites enabled a high surface density of adsorbed *CO intermediates, allowing to tune the CO 2 electroreduction pathways toward the formation of C 2+ alcohols. —Gu et al.





Schematic of the synthesis of electrocatalysts and the subsequent CO 2 RR process. (A and B) Cu-DS catalyst synthesized under a CO-rich environment favors high coverage of *CO intermediate and promotes alcohol production. (D and E) Cu-c catalyst deposited under an Ar environment promotes ethylene production due to the low adsorption density of *CO. (C and F) The electrochemical CO 2 RR process where the adsorption density of *CO intermediates on catalyst surface tunes the CO 2 RR selectivity of (C) Cu-DS toward ethanol or (F) Cu-C toward ethylene. Gu et al.

When powered by renewable solar or wind energy sources, the electrocatalytic CO 2 reduction reaction (CO 2 RR) is a promising approach to produce value-added chemicals/fuels and store renewable energy to achieve the goal of net-zero-emissions. C 2+ alcohols are desirable due to their high energy densities and large global market capacities.

However, the researchers noted, building alcohol-selective CO 2 RR electrocatalysts is a challenge. Copper, one of the most effective catalysts toward C 2+ products, typically favors the formation of hydrocarbons other than alcohols.

Current strategies for building alcohol-selective Cu-based electrocatalysts have achieved alcohol faradaic efficiency of ~50%; however, the authors noted, to approach industrially relevant performance metrics for CO 2 -to-alcohol electroreduction, the selectivity toward alcohols needs to be improved further.

The researchers found that using a copper catalyst with defect-site-rich surfaces greatly enhanced the CO 2 -to-alcohol reduction pathways.

