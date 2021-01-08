Atlanta’s MARTA orders 6 Xcelsior CHARGE 40-foot electric buses from New Flyer

Order marks MARTA’s first electric bus purchase from New Flyer, joins over 40 North American agencies with active zero-emission bus programs supported by New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. announced that the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has awarded New Flyer with a new order for six Xcelsior CHARGE zero-emission, battery-electric forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses. MARTA is among the largest transit systems in the US, providing public transit to the Atlanta metropolitan region and delivering 116 million passenger trips per year.

The purchase is supported by federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No Emission (Low-No) Grant Program. MARTA has been transitioning to lower-emission propulsion since 1996, when the agency first introduced compressed natural gas (CNG) buses from New Flyer.

New Flyer offers zero-emission mobility through its battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE (in 35, 40, and 60-foot lengths) and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 (in 40 and 60-foot lengths)—all designed on the proven Xcelsior platform—and supports zero-emission deployments through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions.

Its full-suite infrastructure service includes support, planning, optimization, and transition to ensure a successful transition to zero-emission mobility, working closely with leading firms including Siemens, ABB, ChargePoint, Burns & McDonnell and Black & Veatch.

Since its launch in January 2019, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions has installed more than 150 smart chargers across North America.