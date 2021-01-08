Swiss haulier acquires Renault Trucks electric truck with solar panels to power refrigeration unit

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 January 2021

Swiss haulier Rhyner Logistik has just acquired a Renault Trucks 26-ton D Wide Z.E. electric truck to supply Denner supermarkets. As part of this approach, the Swiss haulier has also fitted solar panels onto the body of its electric truck to power the refrigeration unit.

The truck is now supplying the Denner supermarkets in Zurich and its suburbs.

Rhyner Logistik believes that having solar panels fitted onto the vehicle body to provide green energy for the refrigeration unit is particularly suited to temperature-controlled transport, because it is when outside temperatures are high—and the sun is therefore strong—that the cooling is most needed.

Rhyner Logistik has also acquired a rapid charging station. To optimize range, the truck is charged at the depot during loading operations.

Because the truck is driven in an urban environment that requires frequent braking, energy recovery also leads to savings of 20 to 30%, which translate into additional kilometres.

The Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. is driven by two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output). Maximum torque of the electric motors is 850 N·m; maximum torque at the rear axle is 28 kN·m. The truck can be configured with 200 kWh to 265 kWh of Li-ion batteries and offers a real-world operating range of up to 180 km.

Posted on 08 January 2021 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Solar

