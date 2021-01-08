Roskill: Europe will still need to import more than 50% of Li-ion cathode materials from Asia by 2025

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 January 2021

The EU says it could be self-sufficient in EV batteries by 2025. However, despite Europe’s fast-expanding capacity of Li-ion battery production, its cathode materials production capacity is struggling to keep up.

Roskill’s analysis suggests that by 2025, Europe will still have to import 56% of the cathode materials used for Li-ion battery production from countries like China and South Korea.

Self-sufficiency rate of cathode materials in Europe, 2020-2025

Source: Roskill

So far, no East Asian cathode materials producers have announced to launch their production in Europe. Although home-grown companies like Umicore, BASF and Johnson Matthey, have outlined their European production roadmap for cathode materials, it is far from enough to power its fast-growing fleet of electric vehicles in the near term.

