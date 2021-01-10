NIO launches autonomous driving model ET7; up to 621 miles range with solid-state 150 kWh battery

At NIO Day, in Chengdu, NIO launched its first autonomous driving model, the smart electric flagship sedan NIO ET7. The ET7 has a pre-subsidy price starting from RMB 448,000 (US$69,000), or from RMB 378,000 (US$58,400) with BaaS (Battery as a Service).





The ET7 features a 180 kW permanent magnet motor in the front and a 300 kW induction motor in the rear. Maximum power is rated at 480 kW with peak torque at 850 nm. The ET7 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a stopping distance from 100 km/h of 33.5 m.





With a drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd and the application of the second generation high efficiency electric drive platform with silicon carbide power module, the energy efficiency is further improved. With a 70 kWh battery pack, the ET7 has an NEDC range of more than 500 km (311 miles), or more than 700 km (435 miles) with a 100 kWh battery. When coupled with a new solid-state 150 kWh battery, ET7 boasts an NEDC range more than 1,000 km (621 miles).

The 150 kWh battery features a high-performance Si/C composite anode material, and an ultra-rich nickel cathode material. The battery has an ultra-high energy density of 360 Wh/kg—a 50% improvement over the 100 kWh battery.

The solid-state battery’s core technology uses a safe and efficient solid-electrolyte. In-situ solidification creates a safe and stable interface among electrolyte, anode and cathode materials.

Deliveries of the 150 kWh battery are estimated to begin in Q4 2022.

The ET7 is designed to meet both China and Euro NCAP five-star safety standards. Its body structure, featuring an ultrahigh strength steel aluminum hybrid body, has a torsional stiffness of 37,100 N·m/deg. The smart air suspension and continuous damping control are standard on all ET7s. The 4D dynamic control based on high-definition maps and high-resolution sensors can detect road conditions and actively adjust the suspension for a more comfortable ride.

The ET7 features NIO’s latest NAD (NIO Autonomous Driving) technology based on NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computer. NIO has built up the NAD full stack autonomous driving capability including perception algorithms, localization, control strategy and platform software.

NIO Aquila Super Sensing features 33 high-performance sensing units, including 11 8MP high-resolution cameras, one ultralong-range high-resolution lidar, five millimeter wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, two high-precision positioning units, V2X and ADMS. Aquila can generate 8GB data per second. NIO Adam features four Nvidia Orin SoCs with a total computing power of 1,016 TOPS.

ET7 breaks the norm by integrating high-performance sensors naturally into the body. The ET7 is 5,098 mm in length, 1,987 mm in width and 1,505 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,060 mm.