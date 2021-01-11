El Paso Electric files transportation electrification plan with the New Mexico PRC

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 January 2021

El Paso Electric (EPE) has filed its Transportation Electrification Plan (TEP) with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) for approval. The overarching goal of this two-year plan is to increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by incentivizing the installation and usage of smart charging infrastructure through rebate and pilot rate programs while, addressing the challenges associated with the lack of awareness of both the technology and benefits of EVs.

EPE’s TEP includes:

  • A Customer Outreach Program to improve familiarity and awareness of EVs, and the benefits of transportation electrification.

  • Customer rebate pilot programs for smart charging infrastructure for residential and commercial customers.

  • Pilot rate options to help customers save money by charging during off-peak times.

  • An Electrification Grid Impact Study to help guide EPE’s system planning efforts based on a projected increase of EV adoption and electricity consumption.

EPE filed the TEP on 30 December 2020 and expects final approval in the second quarter of 2021, with a launch of the plan by in the third quarter of 2021.

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 441,200 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Posted on 11 January 2021 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

