Mercedes-Benz Cars tripled global sales of xEVs in 2020; 7.4% of sales

Mercedes-Benz experienced a sharp increase in xEV deliveries in 2020, with more than 160,000 plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles sold worldwide (+228.8%), including about 87,000 units in the fourth quarter alone.

We more than tripled sales of our plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars. Demand for these vehicles increased sharply, especially towards the end of the year. Our internal forecasts for 2020 indicate that we will have achieved the European CO 2 targets for passenger cars last year. We will continue to push forward with our Electric first strategy and the further expansion of our electric model initiative. Based on our current knowledge, we expect to meet the CO 2 targets in Europe again in 2021. —Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG

At Mercedes-Benz Cars, the xEV share increased from 2% in 2019 to 7.4% in 2020. Sales of plug-in hybrids almost quadrupled to more than 115,000 units. Approximately 20,000 EQC (combined electrical consumption: 21.5 kWh/100 km) were handed over to customers worldwide. The EQV (combined electrical consumption: 26.4 kWh/100 km) achieved sales of about 1,700 vehicles. Deliveries of the all-electric smart models totalled approximately 27,000 units, a strong double-digit increase (+45.6%) compared with the previous sales record in 2019 (18,400 units).

Four new Mercedes-EQ models will be presented in 2021: the EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS. The Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid family, currently consisting of more than 20 model variants, will be renewed with electrified derivatives of the C-Class and the S-Class. For 2021, Mercedes-Benz Cars expects to increase the xEV share to approximately 13%.

Overall, despite the major challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz delivered more than two million cars for the fifth consecutive year. Through advanced digitization in sales and service, Mercedes-Benz was able to respond to the rapidly changing situation and the various regulatory requirements during the pandemic. With sales of 2,164,187 units (-7.5%), Mercedes-Benz maintained a leading global position compared with its core competitors.

Mercedes-Benz benefited from the ongoing recovery in many markets in the second half of the year. 1,024,315 units were sold in the Asia-Pacific region (+4.7%). The main sales driver was China, with an unprecedented recovery: due to a double-digit growth of 11.7%, a new sales record with 774,382 units was achieved.

In the Europe region, the brand delivered 784,183 passenger cars last year (-16.4%), while in Germany, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 286,108 cars (‑10.1%). Sales in the North America region totalled 317,592 units (-14.7%). Mercedes-Benz delivered 274,916 cars in the US last year (-13.0%). Overall, the largest markets for Mercedes-Benz were China, Germany and the US, followed by Great Britain and South Korea.