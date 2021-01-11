VanadiumCorp beginning work on next-generation vanadium redox flow batteries for ships

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. announced that commercial development work has commenced for the first phase of key design and engineering of next-generation vanadium redox flow-battery systems (VRFB Battery) for marine propulsion applications.





Phase I work will be managed by the company’s wholly owned subsidiary in the European Union—VanadiumCorp GmbH—under the direction of VanadiumCorp’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. G. Y. Champagne.

A multidisciplinary engineering team, located in Germany, Netherlands, and North America is focusing on Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) system architecture, components & parts design and other required tasks leading up to delivering VRFB cells and stacks of incremental sizes for testing to local research and development (R&D) partners near the established VanadiumCorp GmbH facility in Germany.

In addition to this effort, R&D partners will conduct some specific lab-level material and electrolyte tests to support the engineering work and integration of the VRFB in marine vessels.

Phase I work is part of multi-phase development schedule that forms the basis of definitive agreements required in a trilateral partnership with Conoship International Projects BV from the Netherlands and Vega Reederei and Partners GmbH (VEGA) from Germany targeting zero-emission shipping markets with next generation redox flow batteries.

The three companies signed an MOU on 23 December 2020, outlining a trilateral partnership to be incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle Company (SPV).

The SPV will develop a next-generation redox flow-battery stack based on a breakthrough high-energy-density vanadium electrolyte that is specifically formulated for marine propulsion applications.

VanadiumCorp will contribute new flow-battery designs, a high-energy-density electrolyte formulation, manage research and development, and provide its network of manufacturing partners.

CONOSHIP will contribute marine engineering designs to integrate the more compact redox flow-battery into the propulsion systems of marine vessels and ships.

VEGA will arrange project financing, contribute fleet operations expertise, and conduct field testing of the marine battery prototype.

Key advancements in energy density stem from VanadiumCorp’s research and development cooperation with CENELEST (The German-Australian Alliance for Electrochemical Technologies for the Storage of Renewable Energy that combines the strengths of both the Fraunhofer ICT (Institute for Chemical Technology) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in redox flow battery systems.

The role of VanadiumCorp is to develop the main components of the VRFB system that include a battery stack of appropriate power size and an optimized electrolyte formulation of favorable energy density. VanadiumCorp will enlist its skilled partners in electrolyte production, VRFB Battery manufacturing and R&D in subsequent stages of work.