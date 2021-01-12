Aptiv introduces next-gen ADAS platform for highly automated and electrified vehicles; zone controllers

Aptiv PLC announced its next-generation Level 1-3 capable ADAS platform.

Aptiv’s full-stack capabilities are helping customers realize their technology roadmaps and democratize advanced safety systems faster and at a lower cost. Its award-winning first-generation automated driving satellite compute platform leverages the integration of its Satellite Architecture and active safety software, perception systems and compute. Aptiv’s Satellite Architecture is being deployed by multiple OEMs around the world on more than 10 million vehicles over the next few years.

Building on this trusted foundation, Aptiv’s next-gen ADAS platform will enable new levels of safety, comfort and convenience. Purpose-built for scalability, it cost-effectively spans all vehicle segments by managing the software complexity and supporting features that range from entry-level safety compliance to advanced highway pilot and parking assist.

Aptiv’s ADAS platform has the ability to incorporate future technologies and features, including those developed in collaboration with its autonomous driving joint venture Motional, providing further scalability to higher levels of automation.

As part of Smart Vehicle Architecture, Aptiv’s next-gen ADAS platform is fully compatible with emerging zone control architectures, enabling new business models for OEMs through the creation of new features and services that can be updated over-the-air (OTA).

Aptiv’s next-gen ADAS platform also applies an Industry 5.0 approach to safety, ensuring that the driver and the vehicle work together flawlessly. Using the latest generation of up-integrated driver-state sensing and interior sensing solutions—augmented by scalable software—Aptiv’s platform not only verifies if the driver’s eyes are on the road, it also recognizes and responds to body positioning, gestures and eye movement to provide a higher level of safety.

The next-gen ADAS platform continues the acceleration of software-defined vehicles through Aptiv’s scalable full-stack features and offerings, including:

Proven Software Stack: Utilizes differentiated and modularized software at every level of the stack on an open, centralized compute platform that allows for the creation of new features and services.

Next-Generation Sensor Suite: The next-gen platform utilizes the industry’s best-in-class interior and exterior sensing capabilities including radars, vision, and LiDAR. Among these sensors is Aptiv’s sixth-generation corner/side radars and forward-facing radars, as well as Aptiv’s first 4D imaging radar, which provides twice the detection range versus what is available on the market today. Aptiv’s Interior Sensing Platform includes radars, ultrasonic sensing, and cabin cameras, enabling OEMs to develop brand-building user experience.

Advanced Sensor Fusion: Supporting the most advanced features requires a comprehensive and reliable environmental model. The platform’s differentiation comes from Aptiv’s advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to fuse 360-degree sensor inputs, providing a detailed rendering of the environment around the vehicle.

Development Tool Chain: Gives OEMs the flexibility to drive further innovation on top of Aptiv’s proven solutions to accelerate the development of safe, green and connected features consumers want with the proven automotive-grade systems they can trust.

Zone controllers. Aptiv also announced zone controllers that distribute high-speed data and power between sensors and peripherals, while separating input / output (I/O) from compute in the vehicle.

As part of Smart Vehicle Architecture, Aptiv’s approach to enabling the software-defined vehicle, the zone controllers allow OEMs to break apart the vehicle’s physical complexity into more manageable zones and further drive up-integration of distributed ECUs, reducing the weight and lowering total system costs in the vehicle.

As a high-speed data and power hub, Aptiv zone controllers simplify complexity by separating I/O from compute, while supporting standardized interfaces and enabling plug-and-play devices. For example, instead of connecting directly to a dedicated ECU, devices connect to an Aptiv zone controller, which then connects to a domain controller over a single common interface. This reduces complexity and improves scalability by allowing domain controllers to focus on higher-level software while maintaining a separate development cycle from the I/O. It also simplifies wiring harnesses to allow more automated assembly and reduces costs.

Aptiv has been leading the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for more than 20 years, from launching the industry’s first radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control system in 1999 to its autonomous driving joint venture, Motional, will be among the first to put fully driverless vehicles on public roads.