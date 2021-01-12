Eyeris & TI introduce first in-cabin sensing AI solution using TI’s Jacinto TDA4 processor and RGB-IR image sensors

Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a developer of vision AI for in-cabin sensing, is collaborating with Texas Instruments (TI) on an industry-first in-cabin sensing AI solution using TI’s Jacinto TDA4 processors and 2D RGB-IR image sensors. D3 Engineering designs products and integrates technologies from TI and Eyeris using its DesignCore platform to show this advanced in-cabin monitoring solution for autonomous and highly automated vehicles.

The TDA4 SoC processor enables efficient inference of the Eyeris deep neural network (DNN) portfolio from multiple RGB-IR cameras simultaneously. This complete in-cabin monitoring solution, integrated into the D3 Engineering DesignCore platform is designed for rugged, field-deployable and production-intent units.

In addition, RGB-IR image sensors are quickly becoming an industry requirement because of their unique ability to accurately capture the in-cabin space under the widest range of lighting conditions.

Eyeris DNNs are carefully designed for functional safety standards, flexible camera placements, and efficient inference on low-power edge processors. Eyeris in-cabin sensing portfolio of AI algorithms includes driver monitoring system (DMS) and occupant monitoring system (OMS) features that adhere to global NCAP requirements.

As we continue to expand our hardware partnerships, teaming up with a well-established automotive processor company provides our automotive OEM customers with another compelling option for mass production. Collaborating with TI is another step forward where Eyeris continues to raise the bar for a complete in-cabin sensing solution. We are also delighted that D3 Engineering is providing our joint technology on their DesignCore platform. —Modar Alaoui, founder and CEO of Eyeris

TI’s TDA4 processors include embedded analytics acceleration to enable efficient deep learning performance within a low-power envelope. Additionally, these processors are able to perform safety-critical operations up to an ASIL-D-compliant level while also performing non-safety critical operations on one chip and function at an automotive operating junction temperature of 125 degrees Celsius. The SoC has built-in ISP and vision processing accelerators that help achieve more efficient system performance and reduce development costs.

Leveraging specialized machine learning software, such as Eyeris’ in-cabin sensing AI algorithm, on our TDA4 processor enables our customers to bring high-performance computing inside the vehicle cabin. Our Jacinto processors enable both machine vision and deep learning capabilities to help customers more easily develop their ADAS solutions. —Curt Moore, general manager of Jacinto processors, Texas Instruments

Automakers and tier-1 suppliers such as Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Hyundai Mobis, Karma Automotive, Panasonic Automotive, Bosch, Veoneer and Mitsubishi Motors have licensed Eyeris in-cabin sensing AI solutions. Eyeris expects its in-cabin sensing AI software portfolio to go into vehicle mass production in late 2022.