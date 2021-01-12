Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
How much did we use different classes of vehicles just before the pandemic?

Archer taps FCA to accelerate eVTOL production

12 January 2021

Archer, a manufacturer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have entered into a definitive agreement to enable Archer to benefit from access to FCA’s low-cost supply chain, advanced composite material capabilities, and engineering and design experience.

Archer31gtu1r36di147bdmeuc9rte56

The new partnership will help accelerate Archer’s timeline in becoming an industry leader with the resources and capabilities to capitalize on the new era of sustainable air mobility, a market that Morgan Stanley estimates will be $1.5 trillion by 2040.

Archer will manufacture high-volume, composite eVTOL aircraft, with the intent of starting production in 2023. FCA has already collaborated on cockpit design elements of Archer’s first aircraft, which is expected to be unveiled in early 2021. The 100% electric aircraft will be capable of traveling distances of up to 60 miles at 150 mph.

Archer says that the 60-mile range is based on utilizing battery technology that’s commercially available today. The performance estimates account for realistic battery pack integration, inaccessible energy at low state-of-charge, emergency reserves, and capacity fade at the end of life of the battery.

Archer

Source: Archer

Through this announced collaboration, the companies will work together to decrease the cost of production significantly, enabling Archer to bring affordably priced service to customers via its ultra-quiet, high-performance eVTOL aircraft.

Posted on 12 January 2021 in Aviation, Electric (Battery), Urban Air Mobility, Urban mobility, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)