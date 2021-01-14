DOE awards $123.6M to 46 projects to bolster domestic manufacturing through innovation

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced approximately $123.6 million in funding, as well as $44.7 million of cost share, for 46 projects in 23 states to stimulate technology innovation, improve the energy productivity of American manufacturing, and enable the manufacturing of cutting-edge products in the United States.

Projects selected under this funding opportunity announcement will aim to improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive processes, and facilitate the transition to emerging, cost-competitive energy technologies in domestic production in three areas.