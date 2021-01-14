MAFI introduces electric terminal tractor T 230e

MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH has released the T 230e, an electric version of its popular diesel T 230 terminal tractor. MAFI first announced the T 230e in September 2020. MAFI’s distributor, Eastern Lift Truck Co., Inc. said the truck will be available in Spring 2021.





The new electric T 230e yard truck retains all of the features that have made the diesel T 230 yard truck popular, such as its hydraulically operated fifth wheel, spacious cabin, small turning radius and great all-round visibility.





By swapping out the diesel engine for a battery with up to 177 kwh capacity, the new T 230e will provide a cleaner, more environmentally-friendly option, without loss of performance.

An E variant is also planned for the other vehicles in the T series. Other alternative drive technologies are also being considered.