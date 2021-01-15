Constellium and Groupe Renault partner on R&D project for sustainable automotive aluminum solutions

Constellium SE is leading a new R&D initiative in France, Project ISA3 (Intégration de Solutions Aluminium pour Alléger les Automobiles (Integration of Aluminium Solutions to Lightweight Automotive vehicles)). In partnership with Groupe Renault, ESI Group, Institut de Soudure (Welding Institute), and the University of Lorraine, this ~€7 million project will develop lightweight, recyclable and cost-efficient aluminum solutions for the automotive market.





Project ISA3 aims to further lightweight vehicles by accelerating automakers’ transition from steel to aluminum. The project will focus on alloys and solutions that enable closed-loop recycling.

We believe this project will advance aluminum’s position in the automotive market as manufacturers seek to reduce carbon emissions and expand their electric vehicle offerings. This partnership with a strategic customer allows us to explore solutions that can apply to a wide range of vehicles and deliver both environmental and economic benefits. Further, working with our partners on end-of-life recycling is an exciting opportunity to reduce the environmental impact of the entire automotive aluminum supply chain. —Jack Clark, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Excellence and Chief Technical Officer, Constellium

We need to reduce the cost per kilogram saved on automotive parts, especially aluminum parts. The ISA3 project aims to reduce the price per kilogram by half on aluminum doors. This is essential to continue to lightweight vehicles by using aluminum in the future. —Patrice Belliard, Expert, Flat Products at Groupe Renault

Project ISA3 will focus on the design and development of aluminum automotive doors that would be 15% lighter than current average aluminum solutions, more efficient to produce, and recyclable at all stages of its life cycle. The project is scheduled to run through 2023 and is partially funded by Bpifrance.

Constellium is a leading full-service supplier of rolled and extruded aluminum solutions for the global automotive market.