Geely & Foxconn form JV to help automakers transition to new manufacturing processes and business models based on CASE

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) and Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) signed a strategic cooperative agreement that will establish a 50-50 joint venture company to provide OEM production and comprehensive customized consulting services relating to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems, automotive ecosystem platforms, electric vehicle industry value chain, and so on to global automotive enterprises. The board of directors will consist of five members with Foxconn appointing three including the Chairman and Geely Holding appointing two.

The new joint venture will help automakers accelerate their transition to new innovative and efficient manufacturing processes and business models based on CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified) technologies.

This alliance between Geely Holding and Foxconn represents a milestone in cooperation between the automotive industry and ICT industry. With Foxconn’s globally leading R&D technologies, intelligent manufacturing, and hardware-software integration capabilities, the two parties form a highly complementary partnership which allows us to better serve and meet the diverse needs of different customers, and offer the most advanced, fastest, cost-effective full value-chain vehicle production service platform. The partnership with Geely Holding does not just align with our company’s vision of “3+3=∞” which symbolizes the infinite possibilities created by Foxconn’s industrial advancement and emerging technologies, it will also result in tremendous change in the development of the automotive industry. I look forward to the great potential that this partnership will bring about. —Young-way Liu, Chairman of Foxconn Technology Group