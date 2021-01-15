Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Port Authority of Allegheny County adds 6 more battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses from New Flyer

15 January 2021

The Port Authority of Allegheny County (PAAC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has converted options to order six more forty-foot battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses from New Flyer.

The purchase, supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission (Low-No) Grant Program funds, will replace end-of-life diesel vehicles with efficient, sustainable battery-electric buses. In 2019, PAAC ordered its first two New Flyer electric buses, with the contract including options to buy eight more buses over the next five years.

The additional six will bring PAAC’s zero-emission fleet to eight Xcelsior CHARGE buses.

PAAC is the second-largest public transit agency in Pennsylvania, providing more than 62 million annual passenger trips in Allegheny County.

Posted on 15 January 2021 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Sales

