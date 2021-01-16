Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
NPP ITELMA introduces electric powertrain for e-bus manufacturers, upfitters; Moscow Transport unveils first e-bus for driver training

16 January 2021

Moscow-based NPP ITELMA, a leading developer and manufacturer of vehicle and transportation electronics, has presented a full powertrain system for electric bus manufacturers. The system will also make it possible to upfit any modern bus to an electric bus, the company said.

The developers promise to reduce energy consumption of electric vehicles by 25% and increase the range of e-buses up to 150 kilometers (93 miles).

The electric powertrain is located in the standard engine compartment at the rear of the bus.

Charging can be by pantograph, plug, or a battery-swap. During a working meeting with Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport, NPP ITELMA showed a prototype of an e-bus equipped with equipment allowing the swapping of batteries of an electric bus in 5 minutes at terminal stations using pit-stop mobiles, as well the online monitoring of those batteries.

We welcome innovative solutions and are always looking for new ideas for urban transport development. That is why our startup fund was created. It is important for the city to support domestic companies with production in Moscow.

—Maksim Liksutov

Deputy Mayor Liksutov also announced that the first special e-bus for drivers’ training had arrived in Moscow. The vehicle features two cabins: one for a driver-mentor, the other for a trainee, so that in emergency situations a more experienced driver will take control.

Earlier, beginners trained on buses, and prepared for unforeseen circumstances on a special simulator. Now, our professionals, in addition to the usual exercises, will have a chance to immediately test themselves in the city.

—Maksim Liksutov

Moscow has just added its 600th electric bus, maintaining its position as having the largest electric bus fleet in Europe. (Earlier post.)

Posted on 16 January 2021 in Batteries, Bus, Conversions, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing

