Brasov orders 25 Solaris Trollino 18 articulated trolleybuses

Brasov, Romania has ordered 25 Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses. Solaris will supply the articulated, low-floor and zero-emission trolleybuses to the customer within 12 months. The value of the contract amounts to about €19 million.

In July 2020, Solaris completed deliveries under an earlier order for 26 vehicles of this type. The investment in modern and environmentally friendly Solaris vehicles will allow the operator from Brasov to exchange the whole—and significantly expand—the trolleybus fleet currently in use. In addition, the Trollino will replace diesel buses on new trolleybus routes launched in the city.

The main purpose of the project co-financed by the EU is to reduce pollutant emissions in the centre of the city. The models ordered by Brasov will be equipped with a 240 kW electric motor. Due to fitting the vehicles with batteries they will be able to cover a certain distance of the route without a connection to the traction line. For example, in the case of a power grid outage they will be able to safely exit an intersection.

The 18 meter long Trollino buses will be able to carry up to 133 passengers, including 41 seated.

Brasov is one of 5 cities in Romania that has emission-free Solaris buses: trolleybuses and electric buses. Since 2002, the manufacturer has supplied nearly 300 vehicles to Romanian carriers, including more than 100 Trollino vehicles and 41 Urbino 12 electric battery buses.