Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE to award $160M to improve fossil-based hydrogen production, transport, storage, and utilization
T&E: Denmark, Luxembourg, Netherlands lead deployments of zero-emission buses in Europe

Brasov orders 25 Solaris Trollino 18 articulated trolleybuses

17 January 2021

Brasov, Romania has ordered 25 Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses. Solaris will supply the articulated, low-floor and zero-emission trolleybuses to the customer within 12 months. The value of the contract amounts to about €19 million.

In July 2020, Solaris completed deliveries under an earlier order for 26 vehicles of this type. The investment in modern and environmentally friendly Solaris vehicles will allow the operator from Brasov to exchange the whole—and significantly expand—the trolleybus fleet currently in use. In addition, the Trollino will replace diesel buses on new trolleybus routes launched in the city.

The main purpose of the project co-financed by the EU is to reduce pollutant emissions in the centre of the city. The models ordered by Brasov will be equipped with a 240 kW electric motor. Due to fitting the vehicles with batteries they will be able to cover a certain distance of the route without a connection to the traction line. For example, in the case of a power grid outage they will be able to safely exit an intersection.

The 18 meter long Trollino buses will be able to carry up to 133 passengers, including 41 seated.

Brasov is one of 5 cities in Romania that has emission-free Solaris buses: trolleybuses and electric buses. Since 2002, the manufacturer has supplied nearly 300 vehicles to Romanian carriers, including more than 100 Trollino vehicles and 41 Urbino 12 electric battery buses.

Posted on 17 January 2021 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Europe, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)