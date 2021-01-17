T&E: Denmark, Luxembourg, Netherlands lead deployments of zero-emission buses in Europe

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Brasov orders 25 Solaris Trollino 18 articulated trolleybuses
17 January 2021

Denmark leads the way when it comes to putting zero-emission urban buses on the streets in Europe, with 78% of new vehicles being electric, according to the latest data from green NGO Transport & Environment. In Luxembourg and the Netherlands about two-thirds of new buses were zero-emissions. T&E said other EU countries now have a chance to catch up by including emissions-free buses in the Covid recovery plans they must submit to the European Commission by the end of April.

Zero-emission-buses(2)

In Sweden, Norway and Finland, respectively 26%, 24%, and 23% of urban buses registered in 2019 were zero-emission (electric or hydrogen). Italy, Poland, Germany, the UK, Spain and France, which buy 70% of the urban buses sold in Europe, lag behind. In 2019, less than 10% of their newly-registered urban buses were electric or hydrogen.

However, Germany is now financing 80% of the higher purchase cost of e-buses. Poland announced that in cities with populations of 100,000 or more, all public transport will be fully electric by 2030, and allocated €290 million to support this objective.

T&E said the EU’s €750-billion COVID recovery fund is a clear way to finance e-bus deployment. This will be essential for the countries at the bottom of the table: Austria and Ireland registered no zero-emission urban buses in 2019, while in Switzerland and Greece less than 4% of new buses were emissions-free.

T&E also published a report identifying five key steps to get e-buses on the road, starting with political leadership and financial support. For example, the Dutch government specified in 2016 that all newly-procured buses must be zero-emission from 2025, and from 2030, all buses in use must be zero-emissions. And as part of the public procurement process, bus contracts should be awarded only to operators meeting or exceeding these targets.

Posted on 17 January 2021 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Emissions, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

