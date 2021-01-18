New 6-axis ASIL-rated IMU from TDK enables design flexibility for accurate ADAS and autonomous car systems

TDK Corporation announced the availability of the InvenSense IAM-20685, the latest release in the SmartAutomotive product family. The IAM-20685 is a new ASIL-B monolithic 6-axis MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) developed in compliance with ISO 26262.

Taking advantage of TDK’s proprietary MEMS fabrication platform and technology, the IAM-20685 features a highly integrated single-chip 6-axis MEMS gyroscope and accelerometer combination in a small plastic package.

Offering low-power consumption, compared to competitive sensor solutions within the same product category, the IAM-20685 enables system-orientation-free mounting and unprecedented design flexibility for autonomous systems applications.

The IAM-20685 delivers six degrees of freedom, sustaining dynamic, highly accurate data under all conditions directly to the ADAS within the vehicle, to automate and enhance the driver experience when driving or parking.

It reports high resolution, stable and reliable 16-bits acceleration and angular velocity along the three orthogonal axes. This enables parking-assistance systems to efficiently determine the vehicle’s motion and vision systems to enable stabilization techniques and improve image quality, and for positioning systems to enhance absolute position accuracy.

Due to six separate masses integrated in its monolithic structure, IAM-20685 offers small cross-axis sensitivity and allows for accurate reporting of linear acceleration and angular velocity into the vehicle’s reference frame, regardless of the installation mounting orientation, to improve design flexibility and ADAS performance.

Developed according to ISO 26262 for use in systems up to ASIL-B, the IAM-20685 embeds proprietary safety mechanisms to ensure fault detection over a lifetime.

IAM-20685 features a robust monolithic 6-axis IMU, 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, with proven shock robustness and capability to simultaneously measure all the six axes with a current consumption below 10 mA in all operating conditions.

IAM-20685 is available in a compact QFN 4.5 x 4.5 x 1.1 mm3 form with wettable flanks that simplify inspection at the end of the assembly line. IAM-20685 features programmable digital filters and a 10 MHz SPI interface where data integrity can be assessed by a CRC-based error-detecting code algorithm.

IAM-20685 serves the increasing demand of in-vehicle redundant IMUs to increase overall systems’ reliability and to further improve fault-tolerant autonomous systems. Additionally, the IAM-20685 is fully supported by Coursa Drive from Trusted Positioning, a TDK Group company, which is an inertial-aided positioning software solution for autonomous vehicles. The IAM-20685 with Coursa Drive enhances inertial-only vehicle navigation to maintain decimeter lane-level vehicle positioning in challenging environments.

The InvenSense IAM-20685 automotive IMU will be released in full mass production in calendar year 2021 as part of a multi-axis, multi-grade IMU portfolio of SmartAutomotive products from TDK.