DOE: Vermont had the highest number of public EV chargers per capita in US in November 2020

19 January 2021

The number of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country has been growing. As of November 2020, Vermont had the highest number of public chargers per capita with 114 EV chargers per 100,000 people, followed by the District of Columbia (81) and California (72), according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia had more than 20 chargers per 100,000 people.

EV chargers refers to the number of plugs available to charge EVs. There may be more than one EV charger at a single charging station. Includes Level I, II, and DC Fast charging.

