Ekoenergetyka-Polska wins RATP tender for up to 274 electric bus chargers

19 January 2021

Ekoenergetyka-Polska has won a tender issued by RATP—a state-owned public transport operator and maintainer headquartered in Paris—and is implementing one of the largest contracts for charging infrastructure for electric buses in Europe.

Ekoenergetyka-Polska will deliver 274 devices of 90 kW each. The charging stations for two Paris depots—Center Bus de Lilas and Pleyel—will be available in three configurations.

  • The first of them, standard, plug-in type, is equipped with a CCS Combo 2 connector.

  • The second is a charger with a satellite to charge buses parked in the parts of the depot with limited space.

  • The third one is equipped with a dedicated cable reel that allows to lower the cable from the ceiling to the bus socket.

This is the second contract with RATP for Ekoenergetyka. In 2018, both entities signed a contract for the supply of charging stations to the most populous region of the country, Île-de-France. Ekoenergetyka has delivered 96 charging stations with a capacity of 60 and 100 kW to Paris.

Ekoenergetyka’s contract is part of the ambitious plan of the regional transport authority Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) to eliminate all diesel buses. The French operator declared in 2014 a technological and environmental change that will eliminate diesel buses from the fleet and replace them with zero emission vehicles by 2025. These measures aim to reduce the emissions generated by the RATP fleet by 50%.

