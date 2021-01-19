Greenergy opts for Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology to produce low-carbon fuels from waste tires

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
19 January 2021

Greenergy will invest in Front End Engineering Design (FEED) of a project to produce low-carbon transportation fuels from waste tires. In the first phase, the planned facility will process up to 300 tons of shredded tires each day to produce low-carbon, low-sulfur drop-in fuels that can be blended into diesel and gasoline. A second hydrotreating unit will have the capacity to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The estimated 1.5 billion waste tires that are discarded each year worldwide can be used as feedstock in the production of low-carbon low-sulfur fuel using Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology

Topsoe’s proven HydroFlex technology has been chosen for hydroprocessing in both units.

An estimated 1.5 billion tires are discarded each year worldwide, creating significant waste. This project will be the first of its kind to use waste tires as feedstock for low-carbon, low-sulfur fuel production. The tires will be pyrolyzed to produce pyrolysis oil that can be catalytically converted into fuel using Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology.

The process also recovers carbon black that can be reused in the circular economy for the production of new tires and other industrial rubber products. The facility will also have the optionality to include an independent plant that could produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This plant will also use the HydroFlex technology.

“We have been exploring innovative ways to produce liquid fuels from different waste products to continue to create new forms of development fuels and deliver further carbon savings in the years ahead. This milestone for the project is a key part of our strategy to expand our industry-leading renewables business. Our customers will continue to benefit from our integrated approach to manufacturing and blending of renewable fuels,” says Christian Flach, CEO of Greenergy.

The plant is earmarked to be located at Thames Enterprise Park, subject to planning approval and with a view to commence commercial production in 2025.

Posted on 19 January 2021 in Fuels, Market Background, Tires | | Comments (0)

