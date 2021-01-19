Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Penn State team develops thermally modulated LFP battery; fast-charging, inexpensive, long-life for mass-market EVs
Maritime industry players join forces to realize the decarbonization potential of solid oxide fuel cells

Rolls-Royce supplying two mtu gas engines for first LNG-hybrid tugboat

19 January 2021

Rolls-Royce is supplying two mtu 16V 4000 M55RN gas engines to Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard for the construction of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-hybrid powered tug.

MTU-gas-engines_shipment_2

This is the first LNG-hybrid tug to be powered by mtu gas engines. Designed by LMG Marin (Norway), part of the Sembcorp Marine group, to deliver 65T Bollard Pull (BP) with ABS Class, the LNG-hybrid tug is estimated to be completed in the later part of 2021.

The harbor tug will be operated in Singapore by Jurong Marine Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine. The new LNG-hybrid tug is the first of 12 tugs that Sembcorp Marine plans to design and build to replace the existing diesel-powered ones between now and 2025.

The main propulsion system of the Sembcorp hybrid tugboat comprises twin 16-cyclinder mtu Series 4000 gas units which will provide a combined total power of 2984 kW at 1600 rpm. The new engines are part of Rolls-Royce’s Green and High-Tech program. Without exhaust gas aftertreatment, they emit no sulfur oxides and only very small quantities of nitrogen oxide, and particulate mass is below the verification limit.

The new gas engines are able to deliver performance comparable to a high-speed diesel engine. Equipped with multipoint fuel injection, dynamic engine control and enhanced turbocharging, the engines cater for dynamic acceleration capabilities, high power output and reduced emissions considerably below the current IMO III limits without the need for exhaust aftertreatment.

The LNG-hybrid propulsion system will be able to provide flexibility for various operational modes and is able to switch between low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) engines and zero-emission battery power.

The new mtu gas engines are already powering ferries operated by the Dutch shipping company Doeksen in the specially protected Wadden Sea. A Lake Constance ferry operated by Stadtwerke Konstanz will also start operating in 2021 with the new mtu gas engines.

Posted on 19 January 2021 in Engines, Hybrids, LNG, Ports and Marine | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

Cleaner and more efficient than diesel.

Posted by: SJC | 19 January 2021 at 08:31 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)