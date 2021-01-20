PACCAR and Aurora partner to develop and commercialize autonomous Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks

PACCAR and Aurora have signed a global, strategic agreement to develop, test and commercialize autonomous Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. This collaboration will integrate PACCAR’s autonomous vehicle platform with the Aurora Driver to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of PACCAR’s customers.





Autonomous Peterbilt 579 Test Vehicle with Aurora Driver.

In the strategic partnership, PACCAR provides autonomous-enabled vehicles as well as aftermarket parts distribution, finance and other transportation solutions. Aurora provides industry-leading self-driving technology, including hardware, software and operational services.

The main components of Aurora Driver are the Aurora Computer, the sensor suite, and the autonomy software. The sensor suite comprises Aurora’s FirstLight lidar, conventional lidar, cameras, and radar. The software handles localization and mapping, perception, motion planning and control, and teleassistance.

Both partners will work closely together on all aspects of the collaboration, from component sourcing and vehicle technology to the integration of the Peterbilt and Kenworth vehicles with the Aurora Driver.

The partnership also includes vehicle validation at the PACCAR Technical Center and production support in PACCAR factories.





The goal of this collaboration is to improve freight efficiency and safety for PACCAR’s customers. Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks utilizing the Aurora Driver are expected to be deployed in North America in the next several years.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

The Aurora Driver is designed to enable any vehicle type, from passenger sedans to class-8 trucks, to move safely and efficiently.