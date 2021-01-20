Autobus Séguin orders 60 LionC electric school buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
20 January 2021

Autobus Groupe Séguin, a transportation operator headquartered in Laval, Québec, has ordered 60 LionC electric school buses over a five-year period. Autobus Séguin will integrate the all-electric buses into the company’s current fleet of vehicles, one of the largest in Québec. This order is the single largest to date in the electric school bus industry in North America.

The first 10 buses will be delivered throughout the 2021 calendar year, and will be used from the start of the 2021-2022 school year, through the seven service centers operated by Autobus Séguin. Subject to continued satisfaction of certain conditions, the remaining 50 buses will be delivered through 2026.

Ultimately, our ambition is to electrify our entire fleet of more than 310 school buses by 2030.

—Stéphane Boisvert, President at Autobus Groupe Séguin

A school bus emits 23 tons of greenhouse gases (GHG) per year on average. With this initiative, 1,380 tons of GHG per year will be eliminated by Autobus Séguin.

The support program for the deployment of electric school buses in Québec, which is part of the Government of Québec’s Transportation Electrification Action Plan, made a significant contribution to the fulfillment of this order.

Lion Electric designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments.

The LionC, which can carry up to 77 passengers, has a range of 100, 125 or 155 miles, provided by a choice of three battery pack sizes: 126 kWh, 168 kWh or 210 kWh. Its 250 kW, 2500 N·m (about 335 HP, 1800 lb-ft) TM4 SUMO MD powertrain gives the LionC as much or even more power than standard diesel engines in the school transportation industry.

