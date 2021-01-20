Porsche extends all-electric Taycan model range with new entry-level model with rear-wheel drive

Porsche has introduced the fourth variant of its first all-electric sports sedan. The new Taycan model lines up alongside the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S. It features rear-wheel drive and is available with two sizes of battery: with the standard Performance Battery, the new entry-level model delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with Launch Control; this increases to an output of up to 350 kW (476 PS) with the optional Performance Battery Plus. Nominal power is 240 kW (326 PS) or 280 kW (380 PS) respectively.





The Taycan includes the new features introduced in the other versions at the model year changeover. For example, the Plug & Charge function enables convenient charging and payments without the need for cards or an app; as soon as the charging cable is plugged in, the Taycan establishes encrypted communication with the Plug & Charge-compatible charging station. The charging process then starts automatically. Payments are also processed automatically.

As on the other variants, optional equipment includes a color head-up display and an on-board charger with a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. With Functions on Demand (FoD), Taycan drivers can purchase various additional convenience or assistance functions as required. Alternatively, they are able to book them for a limited period. This works after the vehicle has been delivered as well as for the sports car’s original configuration. Activation online means that it is not necessary to visit the workshop. Currently, this is possible for the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Porsche InnoDrive functions.

Choice of two batteries. A single-deck Performance Battery with a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh is fitted as standard. The two-deck Performance Battery Plus, with gross capacity of 93.4 kWh, is available as an option. Range, in accordance with WLTP, is up to 431 or up to 484 kilometers (268 or 301 miles) respectively.

The Taycan accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, whichever battery is specified. Its top speed is also 230 km/h in both configurations, while its maximum charging capacity is up to 225 kW (Performance Battery) or up to 270 kW (Performance Battery Plus). This means that both batteries can be charged from five to 80% SoC in 22.5 minutes and that power for a further 100 kilometers is achieved after only five minutes.

Innovative electric motor. The permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle has an active length of 130 millimeters and is therefore the same length as the one fitted to the Taycan 4S. The pulse-controlled inverter on the rear axle operates at up to 600 amps.

In addition to the permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle, the drive architecture also includes a two-speed transmission. Just as with its siblings in the model range, its highlights include intelligent charging management as well as exemplary aerodynamics. With a Cd value from 0.22, its aerodynamics make a significant contribution to its low energy consumption and therefore its long range. Maximum recuperation power is 265 kW.

Centrally networked chassis systems. Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the Taycan chassis. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyzes and synchronizes all chassis systems in real time. Both the standard steel-spring suspension of the Taycan and the optional adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology are supplemented by the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control system.

The adaptive air suspension is also equipped with a Smartlift function. This allows the Taycan to be programed so that it raises its ride height automatically at certain recurring locations such as road humps or garage driveways. The Smartlift function can also actively influence the vehicle’s height on motorway journeys and can adjust the vehicle’s ride height for the best possible compromise between efficiency and driving comfort.

Porsche delivered just over 20,000 Taycans to customers worldwide in 2020. In Norway, the Taycan currently accounts for 70% of all Porsche models sold, and the start of November saw the one-thousandth Norwegian Taycan customer receive their car as Porsche sales in Norway have more than doubled.

The first rear-wheel drive Taycans will make their way to dealerships from the middle of March 2021. Prices in Germany start from €83,520 (US$101,300) including value-added tax.