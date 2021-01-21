Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Bridgestone collaboration with NRGene achieves new milestones in assembly of multiple guayule genomes; alternative to natural rubber
Mercedes-Benz introduces the EQA: entry-level to the electric EQ vehicle family

DOE partners with Youngstown State and ORNL to support battery manufacturing workforce

21 January 2021

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is partnering with Youngstown State University and DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to advance workforce development for the battery manufacturing industry.

The $1-million project will assist in the development of an Energy Storage Workforce Innovation Center, which will serve as a training center based in the Midwest. The training center would support the battery and EV manufacturing industry in the North-East region of Ohio—referred to as “Voltage Valley” due to the number of investments made in the area by the electric vehicle industry—by helping supply a capable workforce.

This effort supports DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge, which draws on the extensive research capabilities of the DOE National Laboratories, universities, and industry to accelerate the development of energy-storage technologies and sustain American global leadership in the energy storage technologies of the future. The Energy Storage Grand Challenge Roadmap outlines a Department-wide strategy to accelerate innovation across a range of storage technologies and develop a skilled workforce based on three concepts: Innovate Here, Make Here, and Deploy Everywhere.

The project is sponsored by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office and the Advanced Manufacturing Office.

Posted on 21 January 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)