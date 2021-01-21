Cree delivers industry leading efficiency to EV fast charging & solar markets with new SiC power module portfolio

Cree, Inc. launched its Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules. Using 1200V Wolfspeed MOSFET technology, the new modules deliver maximum efficiency in easy-to-use packages that allow designers to increase efficiency and performance with smaller, more scalable power systems.

Compared to silicon, the use of silicon carbide-based power solutions enables faster, smaller, lighter and more powerful electrical systems for a wide range of industrial applications. The new silicon carbide modules maximize power density while simplifying designs in a standard form factor to accelerate the production and rollout of next-generation technology for a wide range of rapidly growing industrial markets, including off-board charging and solar energy solutions.





The offering bridges the gap between single die discrete components and high-ampacity module solutions, giving today’s design engineers a wide breadth of portfolio options for design requirements using Wolfspeed silicon carbide.

The introduction of the Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules extends our power portfolio to cover the broad spectrum of high voltage power applications, which will help an array of high-growth industries transform as the global transition from silicon to silicon carbide continues to accelerate. Maximizing power density while minimizing design complexity is essential for engineers working in the mid-power range, and the new modules simplify layouts to help accelerate production of EV fast charging and solar infrastructures. —Jay Cameron, senior vice president and general manager, Wolfspeed Power

Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules deliver the highest rated current topologies commercially available, delivering unsurpassed power, offering compact footprints that reduce system size, complexity and costs. The modules are available in half-bridge and six-pack configurations with a variety of on-resistance options.