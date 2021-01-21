Geely Auto Group and Tencent to cooperate on intelligent cockpits, digitalization, autonomous drive, and low-carbon development

Geely Auto Group and Tencent signed an agreement to carry out strategic cooperation in the fields of digitalization, intelligent cockpits, autonomous drive, and low-carbon development.

The two parties will work together to digitalize fully all aspects of an automotive product lifecycle from product development, manufacturing, marketing, vehicle utilization, to after-sales service using joint technologies.

The two parties will also work to develop the next-generation intelligent vehicle cockpits, integrating both Geely and Tencent ecosystems, opening up new mobile and mobility service applications, and improving user experience.

In the field of autonomous drive, the two parties will explore simulated testing and validation of autonomous drive systems. Through this partnership, Geely and Tencent will also promote low-carbon development of the automotive industry and carbon neutrality as an industry goal.

Tencent and Geely have cooperated with each other since 2018 and have achieved much together. Today, the digitalization of the mobility sector has reached a new level and the time for Geely to digitally transform all aspects of their automotive product lifecycle is upon us. —Tang Daosheng, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and President of Tencent Cloud and Smart Industry Group

In 2018, Geely and Tencent cooperated for the first time to form a joint venture with China Railways developing high-speed Wifi, high-speed railway mobility service applications, and other digital services.

In 2019, ECARX, a strategically invested enterprise under Geely Holding Group, signed a cooperative agreement with Tencent Auto to work together on intelligent connectivity services, joint user operations, AI, and cloud services. Currently, Tencent automotive applications have been successfully integrated into several Geely Auto and Lynk & Co models.

Geely Holding Group owns Volvo Cars and holds 9.7% of Daimler.