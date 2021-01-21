Lightning eMotors adds production capacity, space to meet growing demand from fleets for EVs

Lightning eMotors, a leading provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets, is expanding to meet the growing demand for EVs from commercial and government fleets.

Three and a half years ago, Lightning eMotors moved its headquarters, manufacturing, and research and development into the nearly one-million-square-foot campus that was formerly used by Hewlett-Packard/Agilent in southwest Loveland, Colorado. Early last year, the company took over the entire building on the campus located at Southwest 14th Street and Taft Avenue, expanding its square footage from 45,000 to 124,000. Now the company is adding another 107,000 square feet in an adjacent building, for a total of 231,000 square feet of space for its operations.

Lightning has first right of acceptance on more than 500,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space if it determines customer demand requires the additional space.





Assembled electric powertrains ready for installation into Lightning Electric Transit 350HD vehicles.

The new space will initially be used for our development efforts around advanced motorcoach electrification and fuel cell electric vehicles of all classes. The second phase will support additional production capacity, important for ensuring we can support our 3,000 vehicle production plans for 2022. —Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors

During the summer and fall of 2020, the company ramped up production by more than 600% and continues to increase production as its orders increase. In addition, the company recently doubled its workforce and expects to double it again this year.

As a part of the expansion, Lightning eMotors has added technology and automation, including CNC laser cutting and powder-coating equipment.

Lightning eMotors offers a full range of medium-duty battery-electric and fuel cell commercial electric vehicles, as well as electric motorcoaches for North American vehicle operators. In addition to its commercial EV business, the company offers charging technologies and energy as a service (EaaS) to commercial and government fleets via its Lightning Energy division.

Lightning Energy designs, installs, services and manages charging solutions, providing fleets with an easy entry and full support to electrify and help stakeholders to achieve their sustainability goals.