U.S. Xpress invests in autonomous trucking technology company TuSimple

Trucking company U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has invested in TuSimple, a self-driving technology company bringing to market an autonomous solution for long-haul freight transportation (earlier post). In addition to a significant financial investment, U.S. Xpress is actively testing the technology on select shipping lanes and President & CEO, Eric Fuller has joined TuSimple’s Executive Advisory Board.

U.S. Xpress has been working with TuSimple since 2019 and has recently begun testing the autonomous technology on select lanes for some of its major customers. From this testing, TuSimple can gather vital information and benchmark safety and efficiency standards which will help bring the technology to market safely and reliably.

The TuSimple technology platform utilizes lidar, radar and HD Cameras to provide 360-degree awareness around the vehicle in any driving condition.

Although the industry will always have a need for professional drivers, shortages caused by reduced CDL school graduates and the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse is impacting the industry in both the near- and long-term. Autonomous trucks will give U.S. Xpress additional options for its shippers and fold into a portfolio of solutions.

Last year, the company introduced its tech-enabled fleet, Variant, and in coming months, will be rolling out a new brokerage offering. U.S. Xpress remains focused on transforming from a traditional trucking company to a digital transportation solutions provider.