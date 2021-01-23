Vietnam’s VinFast launches 3 electric crossovers with autonomous capabilities; two headed for N.A. and Europe

Vietnam’s first carmaker, VinFast, is launching three electric crossovers: VF31, VF32, VF33. All three offer a range of steering and self-driving assistance features and are equipped with safety and intelligence features.





VinFast VF31, a C-segment SUV, features a 150 kW permanent magnet motor with maximum torque of 320 N·m (premium version) or an 85 kW motor with maximum torque of 190 N·m (standard version). Battery capacity is 42kWh, with a range of up to 300 km (186 miles).





The VinFast VF32, a D-segment SUV, features two permanent magnet motors, with 300 kW and maximum torque of 640 N·m (premium version). The standard version uses one 150 kW electric motor with 320 N·m. The VF32 has 90kWh capacity battery and full-time 4-wheel drive.





The VinFast VF33, an E-segment SUV, uses two 150 kW electric motors, with battery capacity of up to 106 kWh and range of up to 550 km (342 miles).

The VF31 offers basic self-driving and steering assistance features such as lane departure warning, blind spot warning, vehicle cross-section warning when reversing, vehicle warning from behind when opening. door, reverse camera, 360˚ camera, front-back parking assist sensor and automatic headlights.

The VF32 and VF33 feature self-driving capabilities at SAE Level 2-3, with 30 intelligent features divided into 7 groups including: driver assistance, lane control, speed control, scene collision warning and mitigation, parking assistance and driver monitoring.

In particular, the full-option versions of VF33, VF32 and VF31 have high-performance sensor systems including lidars; 14 cameras are capable of detecting objects up to 687m away; 19 360˚ sensors allow warning and handling at high speeds (above 100km/h).

The self-driving system, controlled by the NVIDIA Orin-X chip, can process up to 200 GB of data per second, allowing control and navigation up to eight times faster than current generations.

In addition, the full-option versions of all 3 models are equipped with some level 4 autopilot features such as automatic 3-dimensional map setting; auto-detect parking slot and auto-parking; summoning vehicles; and the ability to connect with the transport system and smart cities.

VinFast is investing in smart features (virtual cockpit) with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence technology (AI), deep learning, facial recognition, and multi-lingual virtual assistant.

All 3 models meet the world’s highest safety standards such as NHTSA 5-Star, Euro NCAP 5-Star; with automatic detection, warning and notification systems to medical centers when users have accident. The batteries are arranged under the floor of the car, with heat resistance from 400 ˚C to 800 ˚C to ensure safety when driving. In addition, all vehicles have automatic updating software and detecting faults and contacting service stations.

The order book on the VF31 is expected to open in Vietnam from May 2021, with deliveries from November 2021.

VF32 and VF33 will receive orders from September 2021 in Vietnam, delivery from February 2022. In the US and Canadian, European market, VinFast will take orders from November 2021 with delivery from June 2022.

In addition to the most modern factory complex in Southeast Asia in Vietnam, VinFast currently owns a network of R&D centers in Australia, Germany and the US; and a world-class vehicle testing center in Australia.

In April 2019, VinFast and LG Chem announced the establishment of a battery manufacturing and packaging joint venture to produce batteries for VinFast’s electric motorcycles and electric cars.